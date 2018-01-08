Gary ClarkBorn 10 March 1962
Gary Clark
1962-03-10
Gary Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Clark (born 10 March 1962, Dundee, Scotland) is a Scottish musician, songwriter and record producer. As a performer he is best known as the frontman of 1980s pop band Danny Wilson and mid-1990s rock band King L (as well as for being a member of Transister). Since the mid-1990s he has concentrated on songwriting and production.
Gary Clark Performances & Interviews
Gary Clark Tracks
We Sail On The Stormy Waters
Gary Clark
We Sail On The Stormy Waters
Make A Family
Gary Clark
Make A Family
Make A Family
Last played on
Nancy
Gary Clark
Nancy
Nancy
Last played on
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Gary Clark
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Last played on
The World Will Break Your Heart
The Grand Gestures feat. Gary Clark
The World Will Break Your Heart
The World Will Break Your Heart
Performer
Last played on
Space Oddity
Gary Clark
Space Oddity
Space Oddity
Last played on
This Is Why, J.
Gary Clark
This Is Why, J.
This Is Why, J.
Last played on
Free Floating
Gary Clark
Free Floating
Free Floating
Last played on
St Jude
Gary Clark
St Jude
St Jude
Last played on
Baby Blue No.2
Gary Clark
Baby Blue No.2
Baby Blue No.2
Last played on
We Sail
Gary Clark
We Sail
We Sail
Last played on
A Jackson in Your Kitchen
Gary Clark
A Jackson in Your Kitchen
