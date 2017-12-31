Random HandSka punk band. Formed 2002
Random Hand
2002
Random Hand Biography (Wikipedia)
Random Hand is a British ska band, formed in Keighley in 2002. Their sound fuses influences from many genres, including ska, reggae, punk rock, metal, hip hop and dub. The band is typically associated with the punk subculture, due to its ethics and lyrical content. Their lyrical themes are mostly of a sociopolitical nature, however recent albums 'Inhale/Exhale' and 'Seething Is Believing' feature more personal lyrics and subject matter.
Random Hand Tracks
Tenant Of Rotherwood Hall (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Random Hand
Tenant Of Rotherwood Hall (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Scum Triumphant (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Random Hand
Scum Triumphant (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Play Some Ska (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Random Hand
Play Some Ska (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Antropology (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Random Hand
Antropology (Radio1 Session, 27 Dec 2007)
Scum Triumphant
Random Hand
Scum Triumphant
Scum Triumphant
Last played on
The Eyeballs of War
Random Hand
The Eyeballs of War
The Eyeballs of War
Last played on
Anthropology
Random Hand
Anthropology
Anthropology
Last played on
Spider Loop (Bed)
Random Hand
Spider Loop (Bed)
Spider Loop (Bed)
Last played on
Anger Management
Random Hand
Anger Management
Anger Management
Last played on
Floating Ghosts
Random Hand
Floating Ghosts
Floating Ghosts
Last played on
Bones
Random Hand
Bones
Bones
Last played on
A Spider in the Sink
Random Hand
A Spider in the Sink
A Spider in the Sink
Last played on
3 From 6
Random Hand
3 From 6
3 From 6
Last played on
Find What's Out There
Random Hand
Find What's Out There
Find What's Out There
Last played on
Roots in the Crowd
Random Hand
Roots in the Crowd
Roots in the Crowd
Last played on
Henchman
Random Hand
Henchman
Henchman
Last played on
In
Random Hand
In
In
Last played on
Fans
Random Hand
Fans
Fans
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Random Hand
The Salty Dog, Manchester, UK
25
Jan
2019
Random Hand, Pizza Tramp and Fierce Ideas
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
26
Jan
2019
Random Hand, Popes Of Chillitown, Riskee and the Ridicule and Call Me Malcolm
The Underworld, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Random Hand, Popes Of Chillitown
The Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham, UK
1
Feb
2019
Random Hand
Cobblestones, Bridgwater, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T12:13:53
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Random Hand Links
