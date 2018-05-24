The Dead 60sFormed 2003. Disbanded 8 February 2008
The Dead 60s
2003
The Dead 60s Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dead 60s were an English ska punk band from Liverpool. The band's sound is a mixture of punk rock, ska, dub and reggae. They have taken influences from artists such as King Tubby, Jackie Mittoo, Gang of Four and A Certain Ratio.
The Dead 60s Tracks
Riot Radio
The Dead 60s
Riot Radio
Riot Radio
Stand Up
The Dead 60s
Stand Up
Stand Up
No Control (Dub)
The Dead 60s
No Control (Dub)
No Control (Dub)
Riot On The Radio
The Dead 60s
Riot On The Radio
Riot On The Radio
Too Much TV Dub
The Dead 60s
Too Much TV Dub
Too Much TV Dub
Riot Radio (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
The Dead 60s
Riot Radio (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
Nowhere (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
The Dead 60s
Nowhere (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
Loaded Gun (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
The Dead 60s
Loaded Gun (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
Control This (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
The Dead 60s
Control This (6 Music Session 15 May 2005)
