Øystein Fevang (born December 25, 1963) is a Norwegian singer and choir conductor. He conducts the Oslo Philharmonic Choir. He studied singing and conducting at the music conservatory in Oslo and at the Norwegian Academy of Music. Fevang conducted the chamber choir Ensemble 96 from 1996–2006.
For several years he has taught conducting at the Norwegian Academy of Music and at Rud sixth form college near Oslo.
Ensemble 96 and Øystein Fevang's CD "Immortal Nystedt", published on the label 2L, is nominated for the 49th Grammy Awards in the categories Best Choral Performance and Best Surround Album. Fevang and Ensemble 96 was awarded The Norwegian Choir Association's Choral Award for 2007.
