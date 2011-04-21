The Nation Blue is a rock band formed in Tasmania and based in Melbourne, Victoria, noted for their intense live performances and bleak subject matter. They have toured nationally in Australia and internationally in Brazil, America and Japan and have supported Helmet and Foo Fighters. In the third song of their first set in support of the Foo Fighters, bass player, Matt Weston, dislocated his knee, but saw out the remainder of the set while lying painfully on the stage floor.

At the fourth annual AIR Awards held on 22 November 2009 The Nation Blue won the 'Best Independent Hard Rock/Punk Album' award for Rising Waters.