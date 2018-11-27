Royal TruxFormed 1987. Disbanded 2001
Royal Trux
1987
Royal Trux Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Trux is an American alternative rock band active from 1987 to 2001. It was founded by Neil Hagerty (vocals, guitar) and Jennifer Herrema (vocals).
Sometimes
Esso Dame
Mercury
Ice Cream
Watrerpark
On My Mind
Driving In That Car With The Eagle On The Hood
Turn Of The Century
Up The Sleeve
Skyward Greenback Mantra
Stop
Blue Is The Frequency
The Inside Game
Run, Shaker Life
Deafer Than Blind
I'm Ready
You're Gonna Lose
Hot And Cold Skulls
The Flag
Morphic Resident
Suicide Is Painless (Theme from M.A.S.H)
Hallucination
Hallucination - BBC Session 07/06/1993
Suicide Is Painless (Theme from M.A.S.H) - BBC Session 07/06/1993
