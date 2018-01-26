Christopher ReesBorn 2 May 1973
Christopher Rees
1973-05-02
Christopher Rees Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Rees (born 2 May 1973, Llanelli, South Wales, UK) is a musician, singer-songwriter, music producer.
Christopher Rees Tracks
Something About Nashville
Christopher Rees
Something About Nashville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something About Nashville
Last played on
Come Along Sarah
Christopher Rees
Come Along Sarah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Along Sarah
Last played on
Dance With Desire
Christopher Rees
Dance With Desire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With Desire
Last played on
The Unfamiliar Road (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 22 June 2017)
Christopher Rees
Christopher Rees
The Unfamiliar Road (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 22 June 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Fail Me Now (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 22 June 2017)
Christopher Rees
Christopher Rees
Don't Fail Me Now (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 22 June 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Place Upon My Face
Christopher Rees
A Place Upon My Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Place Upon My Face
Last played on
Take My Hand
Christopher Rees
Take My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My Hand
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Christopher Rees
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Last played on
Sing Out Loud
Christopher Rees
Sing Out Loud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Out Loud
Last played on
Fighting Time
Christopher Rees
Fighting Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fighting Time
Raise My Head
Christopher Rees
Raise My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise My Head
Alright Squires
Christopher Rees
Alright Squires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alright Squires
Lover Oh Lover
Christopher Rees
Lover Oh Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Oh Lover
Last played on
The Corner
Christopher Rees
The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Corner
Last played on
Kicked OUt By Love
Christopher Rees
Kicked OUt By Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kicked OUt By Love
Last played on
Sparks Flying
Christopher Rees
Sparks Flying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparks Flying
Last played on
In The Middle Of The Night
Christopher Rees
In The Middle Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Middle Of The Night
Last played on
Unstoppable
Christopher Rees
Unstoppable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unstoppable
Last played on
Morning Light RECORDING
Christopher Rees
Morning Light RECORDING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Light RECORDING
Last played on
Heart On Fire
Christopher Rees
Heart On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart On Fire
Last played on
Morning Light
Christopher Rees
Morning Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Light
Last played on
