Giuliano Carmignola (Treviso, July 7 1951) is an Italian violinist. Born in Treviso, he studied with his father, then with Luigi Ferro at the Venice Conservatory and afterwards with Nathan Milstein and Franco Gulli at the Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Italy and Henryk Szeryng at the Geneva Conservatory. In 1973, he was awarded a prize in the International Paganini Competition in Genoa.