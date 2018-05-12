BarrabásSpanish 70s band. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1983
Barrabás
1971
Barrabás Biography (Wikipedia)
Barrabás are a Spanish musical group, most successful in the 1970s and 1980s when they were led by drummer and producer Fernando Arbex. The group's musical style was initially Latin rock with jazz and funk influences, and later developed into a more disco-orientated sound.
Barrabás Tracks
On The Road Again
Barrabás
On The Road Again
On The Road Again
Sexy Lady
Barrabás
Sexy Lady
Sexy Lady
Never In This World (DJ Snatch edit)
Barrabás
Never In This World (DJ Snatch edit)
High Light
Barrabás
High Light
High Light
Take It All
Barrabás
Take It All
Take It All
Woman
Barrabás
Woman
Woman
Wild Safari
Barrabás
Wild Safari
Wild Safari
Mellow Blow
Barrabás
Mellow Blow
Mellow Blow
Check Mate
Barrabás
Check Mate
Check Mate
High Light (Todd Terje Rekutt)
Barrabás
High Light (Todd Terje Rekutt)
High Light (Todd Terje Rekutt)
Checkmate (Your Jam)
Barrabás
Checkmate (Your Jam)
Checkmate (Your Jam)
