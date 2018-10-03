John Owen Edwards
John Owen Edwards
John Owen Edwards Tracks
Princess Ida (Introduction)
Arthur Sullivan
Last played on
Fugue for Tinhorns
Frank Loesser
Orchestra
Last played on
Send in the Clowns
Stephen Sondheim
Last played on
Hell Chorus; Galop (Orpheus in the Underworld)
Jacques Offenbach
Last played on
Oklahoma (Overture)
Richard Rodgers
Last played on
Come up to my place (from On The Town)
Leonard Bernstein
Orchestra
Last played on
Song of Norway - The Legend
Edvard Grieg
Last played on
Oklahoma; Overture
Richard Rodgers
Orchestra
Last played on
Cujus animam (Stabat Mater)
Gioachino Rossini
Last played on
Patience (Overture)
Arthur Sullivan
Librettist
Orchestra
Last played on
excerpt - Die Fledermaus,
Johann Strauss II
Last played on
The Farmer And The Cowman
John Owen Edwards
Performer
Last played on
Am I alone and unobserved? [Patience]
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
Last played on
Oklahoma, Overture
Richard Rodgers
Last played on
