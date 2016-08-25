Jaime Michaels
Jaime Michaels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87cd51ba-5f68-49b5-9fe6-437e00465930
Jaime Michaels Tracks
Sort by
No Paddle Wheel
Jaime Michaels
No Paddle Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Paddle Wheel
Last played on
Crazy For Me
Jaime Michaels
Crazy For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy For Me
Last played on
Jaime Michaels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist