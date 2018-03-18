Magic Sword
Magic Sword
Magic Sword are an American electronic trio from Boise, Idaho. They are known for wearing cloaks and masks during their performances, so as not to reveal their faces or bodies.
The band consists of The Keeper (red, keyboard, audio-visual), The Seer (blue, guitar), and The Weaver (yellow, drums).
Legend of the Keeper
The Way Home
Uprising
Infinite
