The Chap are an experimental pop band from North London. Their music is a mix of Electronica, Rock, Krautrock and Pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlos Walter Wendy Stanley
We Work In Bars
Student Experience
Hey Youth
Guitar Messiah
Here's a guitar
Joy In Depression
That's Wrong
Jammer
Ethnic Instrument
Proper Rock
We'll See To Your Breakdown
Better Place
Running With Me
What Did We Do?
What's Love Got To Do With It
I Am Oozing Emotion (Kissy Klub Version)
Chalet Chalet
Even Your Friend
