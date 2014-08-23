Clementino
Clementino Biography (Wikipedia)
Clementino, stage name of Clemente Maccaro (Avellino, 21 December 1982), is an Italian rapper proficient in freestyle in both Italian and Neapolitan language. He, along with rapper Fabri Fibra, is member of the group Rapstar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
