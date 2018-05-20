Annabel LambBorn 1958
Annabel Lamb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87b87301-6143-45af-8529-b94fa3edabc1
Annabel Lamb Biography (Wikipedia)
Annabel Lamb (born 1955, Surrey) is an English singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annabel Lamb Tracks
Sort by
Tribes
Annabel Lamb
Tribes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tribes
Last played on
The Seal's Lullaby
Annabel Lamb
The Seal's Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Seal's Lullaby
Last played on
Blessed By The Songs
Annabel Lamb
Blessed By The Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed By The Songs
Last played on
The Flame
Annabel Lamb
The Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flame
Last played on
Riders On The Storm
Annabel Lamb
Riders On The Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riders On The Storm
Last played on
Get My Suitcase
Annabel Lamb
Get My Suitcase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get My Suitcase
Last played on
Annabel Lamb Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist