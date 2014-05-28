Preachers SonFormed 16 November 2009
Preachers Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87b3d12b-126d-4aa4-846b-1d4ef444bfd0
Preachers Son Biography (Wikipedia)
Preachers Son is an Irish musical group based in Dublin. The group is led by Irish musician Brian Hogan, and as of 2014 includes guitarist Mark Walsh and drummer Geoff French. Past collaborations include various notable musicians such as Gavin Friday, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Cait O'Riordan, and Kenny Wollesen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Preachers Son Tracks
Sort by
Come On
Preachers Son
Come On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On
Performer
Last played on
Jericho
Preachers Son
Jericho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jericho
Last played on
Baby Teething
Preachers Son
Baby Teething
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Teething
Last played on
Come On
Preachers Son
Come On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On
Last played on
Preachers Son Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist