As Lions are a British alternative metal band originating from London, England. The band was formed in 2015 by Austin Dickinson, Will Homer and Conor O'Keefe – all formerly of Rise to Remain. They have released one album, Selfish Age, and are signed to Better Noise. Their lead single, "Aftermath", has had success at US radio, reaching number 12 on both the Mediabase Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. They have toured extensively with acts such as Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Trivium and Alter Bridge.
As Lions Tracks
One By One
As Lions
One By One
One By One
Aftermath
As Lions
Aftermath
Aftermath
White Flags
As Lions
White Flags
White Flags
