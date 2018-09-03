Clancy EcclesBorn 9 December 1940. Died 30 June 2005
Clancy Eccles
1940-12-09
Clancy Eccles Biography (Wikipedia)
Clancy Eccles (9 December 1940 in Dean Pen, St. Mary, Jamaica – 30 June 2005 in Spanish Town, Jamaica) was a Jamaican ska and reggae singer, songwriter, arranger, promoter, record producer and talent scout. Known mostly for his early reggae works, he brought a political dimension to this music. His house band was known as The Dynamites.
Clancy Eccles Tracks
Fattie Fattie
Fattie Fattie
Fattie Fattie
Fatty Fatty
Fatty Fatty
Fatty Fatty
Rod Of Correction
Rod Of Correction
Rod Of Correction
Generation Belly
Generation Belly
Generation Belly
River Jordan
River Jordan
River Jordan
Shu Be Du
Shu Be Du
Shu Be Du
Clancy Eccles
Clancy Eccles
Freedom
Freedom
Freedom
Clancy Eccles Links
