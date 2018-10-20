FirefallFormed 1975
Firefall
1975
Firefall Biography (Wikipedia)
Firefall is a rock band that formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1974. It was founded by Rick Roberts, who had been in the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Jock Bartley, who had been Tommy Bolin's replacement in Zephyr. The band's biggest hit single, "You Are the Woman", peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard charts in 1976. Other hits included "Just Remember I Love You" (#11 in 1977), "Strange Way [nl]" (#11 in 1978), "Cinderella" (#34 in 1977), "Headed for a Fall" (#35 in 1980), and "Staying with It" (#37 in 1981) with female vocalist Lisa Nemzo.
Firefall Tracks
Strange Way
You Are The Woman
