Jack PleisBorn 11 May 1917. Died 5 December 1990
Jack Pleis
1917-05-11
Jack Pleis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack K. Pleis (May 11, 1917 – December 5, 1990) was an American jazz pianist, arranger, conductor, composer and producer. He recorded on London and Decca Records in the 1950s, and Columbia Records in the 1960s. During the course of his career, Pleis worked with many artists, including Louis Armstrong, Harry Belafonte, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr., Benny Goodman, Earl Grant, Brenda Lee, and Joe Williams. Between 1950 and 1976, over 150 songs were arranged by Pleis. His surname is pronounced "Pleece" (to rhyme with "fleece").
Jack Pleis Tracks
How Are Things In Glocca Morra?
Kitty Kallen
How Are Things In Glocca Morra?
How Are Things In Glocca Morra?
Story of the Stars
Jack Pleis
Story of the Stars
Story of the Stars
Jack Pleis Links
