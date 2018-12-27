The Skatalites
1964-05
The Skatalites Biography (Wikipedia)
The Skatalites are a ska band from Jamaica. They played initially between 1963 and 1965, and recorded many of their best known songs in the period, including "Guns of Navarone." They also played on records by Prince Buster and backed many other Jamaican artists who recorded during that period. They reformed in 1983 and have played together ever since.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Skatalites Performances & Interviews
The Skatalites Tracks
Guns Of Navarone
The Skatalites
Guns Of Navarone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Guns Of Navarone
Last played on
Beardman Ska
The Skatalites
Beardman Ska
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Beardman Ska
Last played on
Bus Strike
The Skatalites
Bus Strike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Bus Strike
Last played on
Latin Goes Ska
The Skatalites
Latin Goes Ska
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Latin Goes Ska
Last played on
Street Corner
The Skatalites
Street Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Street Corner
Last played on
Fugitive Dub
The Skatalites
Fugitive Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Fugitive Dub
Last played on
You're Wondering Now
The Skatalites
You're Wondering Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
You're Wondering Now
Last played on
Addis Ababa
The Skatalites
Addis Ababa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Addis Ababa
Last played on
I'm In The Mood For Ska (feat. The Skatalites)
Lord Tanamo
Lord Tanamo
I'm In The Mood For Ska (feat. The Skatalites)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
I'm In The Mood For Ska (feat. The Skatalites)
Last played on
Ball Of Fire
The Skatalites
Ball Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Ball Of Fire
Last played on
Occupation
The Skatalites
Occupation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Occupation
Last played on
Good News
The Skatalites
Good News
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Good News
Last played on
Don De Lion
The Skatalites
Don De Lion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Don De Lion
Last played on
Rough and Tough
The Skatalites
Rough and Tough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Rough and Tough
Last played on
Twelve Minutes To Go
The Skatalites
Twelve Minutes To Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Twelve Minutes To Go
Last played on
Fidel Castro
The Skatalites
Fidel Castro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Fidel Castro
Last played on
Freedom Sound
The Skatalites
Freedom Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Freedom Sound
Last played on
Whispering Dub
The Skatalites
Whispering Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpw.jpglink
Whispering Dub
Last played on
23
May
2019
The Skatalites, Editors, Doves, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Reef, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Banco de Gaia, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Angelic Upstarts, Mahones, [spunge], The Dreadnoughts, The Slow Readers Club, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Justin Sullivan, Ladybird, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Bilk, Heavy Lungs, Rev Hammer, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Longy, Headsticks, Matilda's Scoundrels, The Winachi Tribe, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The Newcranes, The Social Ignition and Broken Bones Matilda
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
