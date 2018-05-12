Jean-Luc TingaudConductor. Born 1969
Jean-Luc Tingaud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04z3ngy.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87a9a387-d675-47dc-8ce6-559b4c7adac9
Jean-Luc Tingaud Tracks
Les biches Suite, FP 36b: I. Rondeau
Francis Poulenc
Les biches Suite, FP 36b: I. Rondeau
Les animaux modèles Suite - Le petit jour
Francis Poulenc
Les animaux modèles Suite - Le petit jour
Herculanum (Opera finale)
Felicien David, Olga Busuioc, Andrew Haji, Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra & Jean-Luc Tingaud
Herculanum (Opera finale)
Roma Symphony (2nd mvt)
Georges Bizet
Roma Symphony (2nd mvt)
Herculanum Act 2
David, Chorus and Orchestra of Wexford Festival Opera & Jean-Luc Tingaud
Herculanum Act 2
Bachiana brasileira no. 4 vers. for orchestra
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana brasileira no. 4 vers. for orchestra
Divertimento for Strings
Edino Krieger
Divertimento for Strings
Le Pré aux clercs (Act 3)
Ferdinand Hérold
Le Pré aux clercs (Act 3)
Ponteio for strings
Cláudio Santoro
Ponteio for strings
Suite Antiga Op.11 for strings
Alberto Nepomuceno
Suite Antiga Op.11 for strings
Symphony no. 2 (Uirapuru)
M. Camargo Guarnieri
Symphony no. 2 (Uirapuru)
Piano Concerto no. 5
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Piano Concerto no. 5
Petite Suite (from Jeux d'enfants)
Georges Bizet
Petite Suite (from Jeux d'enfants)
