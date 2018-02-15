DoomUK punk band. Formed 1987. Disbanded 2005
Doom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj2h2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87a9283d-ae6a-42b0-97e5-a0e439a37c85
Doom Biography (Wikipedia)
Doom are an English hardcore punk band from Birmingham whose first lineup were together from 1987 to 1990. Despite its short existence, the band is considered pivotal in the rise of crust punk, a punk rock style that fuses extreme metal with anarcho-punk. They recorded for Peaceville Records and are cited as an early precursor to grindcore. Doom were also a favorite of BBC Radio DJ John Peel.
Doom Tracks
Lil M****kuz (feat. Doom)
Dabrye
Lil M****kuz (feat. Doom)
Lil M****kuz (feat. Doom)
Lil M (feat. Doom)
Dabrye
Lil M (feat. Doom)
Lil M (feat. Doom)
Mean The Most
Bishop Nehru
Mean The Most
Mean The Most
Camphor
Doom
Camphor
Camphor
Gazzillionear
Doom
Gazzillionear
Gazzillionear
Gazillionaire
Doom
Gazillionaire
Gazillionaire
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
DOOM, Dead to Me, Smoke or Fire, Consumed, King Prawn, Not on Tour, Astpai, Arms Aloft, Nervus, Billy Liar, Youth Avoiders, The Bar Stool Preachers, Nosebleed, StÖj Snak, BURNING FLAG, Tim Loud, Chloe Hawes, Sam Russo (UK), Joe Mcmahon (Smoke Or Fire) and Incisions (UK)
Unknown venue, Manchester, UK
