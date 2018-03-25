Tom PachecoBorn 4 November 1946
Tom Pacheco
Tom Pacheco Biography (Wikipedia)
Tomas Pacheco (born November 4, 1946) is an American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist.
There Was A Time
Provincetown
Blue Montana Sky
Midnight Waters Of The Rio Grande
Jessica Brown
She Always Thought Hed Come Back
Just a Little Bullet
The Lost Diary of D.B. Cooper
Only One More Night Till Touchdown
You Tube
Reality's Virtually Fine
Beautiful, Beautiful Night
Christmas on Times Square
The Snowstorm
Riding with Mr. Thompson
Late Night in a Strange Town
Year of the Big Wind
Girl With the Blue Guitar and the Black Beret
Solidarity
On the Run
Free
The Hills Of Woodstock
I'll Leave A Light On For You
Shadow of a Seagull
Angel
Water
You Know
Horses
