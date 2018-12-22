Anuel AABorn 27 November 1992
Anuel AA
1992-11-27
Anuel AA Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, (born November 26, 1992) known professionally as Anuel AA, is a Puerto Rican rapper. He is considered to be one of the pioneers of the Latin trap movement.
Anuel AA Tracks
Uptown Vibes (feat. Fabolous & Anuel AA)
Meek Mill
Uptown Vibes (feat. Fabolous & Anuel AA)
Last played on
