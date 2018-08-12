John SchroederBorn January 1935. Died 31 January 2017
John Francis Schroeder (19 January 1935 – 31 January 2017) was a British pop and easy listening composer, arranger, songwriter and record producer. In 1961, Schroeder won an Ivor Novello Award for co-writing "Walkin' Back to Happiness".
It's Now Or Never
Love Theme from Spartacus 'Onedin Line'
The Troubleshooters Theme
Agent 00 Soul
Soul Coaxing
The Fugitive
