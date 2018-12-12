Emmanuel Krivine (born 7 May 1947, Grenoble) is a French conductor, the son of a Polish mother and a Russian father. He studied the violin as a youth and was a winner of the Premier Prix at the Paris Conservatoire, at age 16. He later studied at the Queen Elisabeth School in Brussels. He stopped playing the violin after a car accident in 1981.

Inspired by a meeting with Karl Böhm, Krivine began to develop an interest in conducting. He was principal guest conductor of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France from 1976 to 1983. From 1987 to 2000, he was music director of the Orchestre National de Lyon. He has also served as music director of the Orchestre Français des Jeunes for 11 years.

In 2004, Krivine established the orchestra La Chambre Philharmonique. In 2006, he became music director of the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra (OPL), with an initial contract of 3 years, after becoming the orchestra's principal guest conductor in 2002. In May 2009, Krivine extended his contract with the orchestra through the 2014-2015 season. He concluded his tenure as the OPL's music director at the end of the 2014-2015 season. In 2013, he became principal guest conductor of the Barcelona Symphony and Catalonia National Orchestra, with a contract through the 2015-2016 season. In May 2014, Krivine was named the next principal guest conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, effective September 2015, for an initial period of 4 years. In June 2016, the Orchestre National de France announced the appointment of Krivine as its next music director, effective with the 2017-2018 season, with an initial contract of 3 years. He holds the title of music director-designate (directeur musical désigné) for the 2016-2017 season.