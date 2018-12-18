False Lights
False Lights
False Lights Tracks
Far in Distant Lands
Far in Distant Lands
Last played on
Babylon
Babylon
Last played on
The Ombudsman
The Ombudsman
Last played on
Drink Old England Dry
Drink Old England Dry
Last played on
William Glenn
William Glenn
Last played on
Henry Martin
Henry Martin
Last played on
Captain Kidd
Captain Kidd
Last played on
Serving Man Became a Queen
Murder in the Red Barn
Murder in the Red Barn
Last played on
Black Velvet Band
Black Velvet Band
Last played on
Captain Kidd (Radio 2 Session, 3 January 2018)
Far In Distant Lands (Radio 2 Session, 3 January 2018)
Babylon (Radio 2 Session, 3 January 2018)
Polly On The Shore
Polly On The Shore
Last played on
Skewball
Skewball
Performer
Last played on
Tyne Of Harrow
Tyne Of Harrow
Last played on
The Charlesworth Hornpipe
The Charlesworth Hornpipe
Last played on
The Indian's Petition (Live)
How Can I Keep From Singing (Live)
Polly on the Shore (Live)
Wife of Ushers Well
Wife of Ushers Well
Last played on
Skewball
Skewball
Last played on
Ten Thousand Miles From Dublin
Ten Thousand Miles From Dublin
Last played on
False Lights Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
The Young'uns with the moving story of Matt Ogston in their song 'Be The Man'
Jim Moray - Fair Margret and Sweet William (Radio 2 Folk Awards)
Listen to Jim Moray in session for World on 3
Mike Tickell (Kathryn's Dad) leads a riotous version of Cushy Butterfield.
Listen to The Young Uns in session for World on 3
Back to artist