Bruno Spoerri
Born 16 August 1935
Bruno Spoerri
Bruno Spoerri Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Alexander Spoerri (born 16 August 1935) is a Swiss jazz and electronics musician.
Born in Zurich, he studied applied psychology in Basel and Zurich. He played the saxophone as a student, and toured with the Modern Jazz Group Freiburg in Germany and Switzerland. In the early 1960s, he worked as a psychologist and career counsellor. He experimented with electrified saxophone and published the album Voice of Taurus in 1978.
