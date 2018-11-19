Johann Georg AlbrechtsbergerBorn 3 February 1736. Died 7 March 1809
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
1736-02-03
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger (3 February 1736 – 7 March 1809) was an Austrian composer, organist, and music theorist.
Tracks
Concerto for trombone and orchestra
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Concerto for trombone and orchestra
Concerto for trombone and orchestra
Quartet Fugue In C Major Op.2`5
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Quartet Fugue In C Major Op.2`5
Quartet Fugue In C Major Op.2`5
Concerto in E major for Jew's Harp, Mandora and Orchestra
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Concerto in E major for Jew's Harp, Mandora and Orchestra
Concerto in E major for Jew's Harp, Mandora and Orchestra
Concerto In F Major For Jew's Harp and Mandora
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Concerto In F Major For Jew's Harp and Mandora
Concerto In F Major For Jew's Harp and Mandora
Concertino in Eb
Laura Vizzutti, Johann Georg Albrechtsberger & Allen Vizzutti
Concertino in Eb
Concertino in Eb
Performer
Quartet Fuge in C
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Quartet Fuge in C
Quartet Fuge in C
Allegro, first movement, Harp Concerto in C
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Allegro, first movement, Harp Concerto in C
Allegro, first movement, Harp Concerto in C
Concerto in E major for Jew's Harp, Mandora, and Orchestra – last movt only
Johann Georg Albrechtsberger
Concerto in E major for Jew's Harp, Mandora, and Orchestra – last movt only
