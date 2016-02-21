James ToccoBorn 1943
James Tocco
1943
James Tocco Biography (Wikipedia)
James Tocco (born 1943 in Detroit, Michigan) is an American concert pianist. He is the youngest of thirteen children born to Vincenzo and Rose Tocco, both Sicilian immigrants.
James Tocco Tracks
Symphony No 2, 'Age of Anxiety' - Part 2
Leonard Bernstein
Five Anniversaries No.1 Elizabeth Rudolf: No.2 Lukas Foss
Bernstein & James Tocco
