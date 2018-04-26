David Brophy
David Brophy Biography (Wikipedia)
David Brophy (born 24 March 1972) is an Irish conductor.
David Brophy Tracks
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Bill Whelan
Bill Whelan
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Last played on
Psychedelia
Ed Bennett
Psychedelia
Psychedelia
Make a Wish
Elaine Agnew
Make a Wish
Make a Wish
Cycling (2016)
Patrick Brennan
Cycling (2016)
Cycling (2016)
Environments 1 for piano and orchestra
Greg Caffrey
Greg Caffrey
Environments 1 for piano and orchestra
Environments 1 for piano and orchestra
Drowning in the Sea of Your Dreams
Brian Irvine
Brian Irvine
Drowning in the Sea of Your Dreams
Drowning in the Sea of Your Dreams
Summer
Daniel Hope
Summer
Summer
Last played on
Symphony: Daar kom die Alibama
Kevin Volans
Kevin Volans
Symphony: Daar kom die Alibama
Symphony: Daar kom die Alibama
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Ryan Molloy
Ryan Molloy
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Unity of Being
Deirdre Gribbin
Unity of Being
Unity of Being
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
May We Never Have to Say Goodbye
Last played on
Finlandia, Op 26
Ulster Orchestra
Finlandia, Op 26
Finlandia, Op 26
Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific
Aaron O'Hare, Ulster Orchestra, David Brophy & Richard Rodgers
Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific
Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Ulster Orchestra
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Promenade (Walking the Dog)
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Ulster Orchestra
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Harp Concerto Op. 74 - 1st Movement
Richard Allen
Harp Concerto Op. 74 - 1st Movement
Harp Concerto Op. 74 - 1st Movement
Composer
Straussiana
Ulster Orchestra
Straussiana
Straussiana
Soirées Musicales
Ulster Orchestra
Soirées Musicales
Soirées Musicales
Whither I Must Wander
Aaron O'Hare, Ulster Orchestra, David Brophy & Ralph Vaughan Williams
Whither I Must Wander
Whither I Must Wander
Hai già vinta la causa! from Le Nozze di Figaro
Aaron O'Hare, Ulster Orchestra, David Brophy & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Hai già vinta la causa! from Le Nozze di Figaro
Hai già vinta la causa! from Le Nozze di Figaro
Libertango
Ulster Orchestra
Libertango
Libertango
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Ulster Orchestra
La fille aux cheveux de lin
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Music Arranger
Piano Concerto No. 14 in Eb Maj K449, 1st Movement
Seán Morgan Rooney, Ulster Orchestra, David Brophy & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 14 in Eb Maj K449, 1st Movement
Piano Concerto No. 14 in Eb Maj K449, 1st Movement
Fanfare for the Common Man
Ulster Orchestra
Fanfare for the Common Man
Fanfare for the Common Man
The Holly and the Ivy
Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, David Brophy & J Gardner
The Holly and the Ivy
The Holly and the Ivy
Music Arranger
Last played on
I Could Have Danced All Night
Frederick Loewe
I Could Have Danced All Night
I Could Have Danced All Night
Bring Him Home
The Valjean Quartet: Alfie Boe, Simon Bowman, Colm Wilkinson and John Owen-Jones
Bring Him Home
Bring Him Home
Performer
Kalinka
Trad.
Kalinka
Kalinka
Performer
The Heron by the Weir
Marion Ingolsby, Ulster Orchestra & David Brophy
The Heron by the Weir
The Heron by the Weir
Composer
Last played on
Dogs & Wolves
Piers Hellawell
Dogs & Wolves
Dogs & Wolves
Last played on
The Flower Song
Georges Bizet
The Flower Song
The Flower Song
E lucevan le stelle
Giacomo Puccini
E lucevan le stelle
E lucevan le stelle
Csardas
Vittorio Monti
Csardas
Csardas
O Mio Babbino Caro
Giacomo Puccini
O Mio Babbino Caro
O Mio Babbino Caro
The Dambusters March
Eric Coates
The Dambusters March
The Dambusters March
Hallelujah
Noah Stewart
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Theme from The Onedin Line
Ulster Orchestra
Theme from The Onedin Line
Theme from The Onedin Line
3rd Movt. Piano Concerto no. 25 in C Maj K. 503
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
3rd Movt. Piano Concerto no. 25 in C Maj K. 503
3rd Movt. Piano Concerto no. 25 in C Maj K. 503
Festive Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich
Festive Overture
Festive Overture
Curoo Curoo
RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Curoo Curoo
Curoo Curoo
Last played on
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-09-08T11:40:27
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
2017-09-09T11:40:27
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2015-09-12T11:40:27
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Belfast
7 Sep 2013
Belfast
2013-09-07T11:40:27
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Belfast
Back to artist