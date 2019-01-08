The TrammpsFormed 1972. Disbanded 1980
The Trammps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqshm.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8799413d-7df8-4eb9-8542-af8cea6b0feb
The Trammps Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trammps were an American disco and soul band, who were based in Philadelphia and were one of the first disco bands.
The band's first major success was with their 1972 cover version of "Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart". The first disco track they released was "Love Epidemic" in 1973. However, they are best known for their Grammy winning song, "Disco Inferno", originally released in 1976, becoming a UK pop hit and US R&B hit. After inclusion in the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the song was re-released in 1978 and became a US pop hit.
The Trammps Tracks
Disco Inferno
The Trammps
Disco Inferno
Disco Inferno
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
The Trammps
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Scrub Board
The Trammps
Scrub Board
Scrub Board
Hold Back The Night
The Trammps
Hold Back The Night
Hold Back The Night
Save A Place
The Trammps
Save A Place
Save A Place
