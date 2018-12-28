Larry GrahamBorn 14 August 1946
Larry Graham
1946-08-14
Larry Graham Biography
Larry Graham Jr. (born August 14, 1946) is an American bass guitar player, both with the psychedelic soul/funk band Sly and the Family Stone, and as the founder and frontman of Graham Central Station. He is credited with the invention of the slapping technique, which radically expanded the tonal palette of the bass, although he himself refers to the technique as "thumpin' and pluckin' ".
Sooner Or Later
Larry Graham
Sooner Or Later
Sooner Or Later
Last played on
Everyday People
Greg Errico
Everyday People
Everyday People
Last played on
One In A Million
Larry Graham
One In A Million
One In A Million
Last played on
There's Something About You
Larry Graham
Larry Graham
There's Something About You
There's Something About You
Last played on
Higher Ground
Larry Graham
Higher Ground
Higher Ground
Last played on
Shoulda Coulda Woulda
Larry Graham
Shoulda Coulda Woulda
Shoulda Coulda Woulda
Last played on
It's Alright
Larry Graham
It's Alright
It's Alright
Last played on
Movin'
Larry Graham
Movin'
Movin'
Last played on
My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me
Larry Graham
Larry Graham
My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me
My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me
Last played on
The Jam
Larry Graham
The Jam
The Jam
Last played on
Sooner Or Later (Instrumental Mix)
Larry Graham
Larry Graham
Sooner Or Later (Instrumental Mix)
Sooner Or Later (Instrumental Mix)
Last played on
