Harry van der KampBorn 1947
Harry van der Kamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/879579db-7ee3-4c14-a8cf-c3051ab42a6d
Harry van der Kamp Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry van der Kamp (born 1947 in ) is a Dutch bass singer in opera and concert. Mostly active in Historically informed performance, he founded the Gesualdo Ensemble. He is also an academic voice teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry van der Kamp Tracks
Sort by
Vanitas vanitatum - dialogus de Divite et paupere
Musica Fiata Koln, Roland Wilson, Kaspar Jr Förster, La Capella Ducale, Mona Spägele, Wilfried Jochens & Harry van der Kamp
Vanitas vanitatum - dialogus de Divite et paupere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vanitas vanitatum - dialogus de Divite et paupere
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pygmalion, cantata for bass and orchestra W. 18/5, B. 50
Last played on
Tirsi Morir Volea
Carlo Gesualdo
Tirsi Morir Volea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Tirsi Morir Volea
Choir
Last played on
Bella Angioletta, Da Le Vaghe Piume
Carlo Gesualdo
Bella Angioletta, Da Le Vaghe Piume
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Bella Angioletta, Da Le Vaghe Piume
Choir
Son Si Belle Le Rose
Carlo Gesualdo
Son Si Belle Le Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Son Si Belle Le Rose
Ensemble
Com'esser Puo Ch'io Viva Se M'uccidi
Carlo Gesualdo
Com'esser Puo Ch'io Viva Se M'uccidi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Com'esser Puo Ch'io Viva Se M'uccidi
Choir
Quanto ha di dolce Amore
Gesualdo, Gesualdo Consort of Amsterdam & Harry van der Kamp
Quanto ha di dolce Amore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quanto ha di dolce Amore
Composer
Ensemble
Baci Soavi E Cari
Carlo Gesualdo
Baci Soavi E Cari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Baci Soavi E Cari
Choir
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
Franz Schubert
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
Last played on
Magnificat in C
Georg Philipp Telemann
Magnificat in C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Magnificat in C
Ensemble
Orchestra
Last played on
Wie murren denn die Leut (Dialogo a doi voci)
Johann Valentin Meder
Wie murren denn die Leut (Dialogo a doi voci)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wie murren denn die Leut (Dialogo a doi voci)
Ensemble
Last played on
Sacri Concentus
Claudio Monteverdi
Sacri Concentus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Sacri Concentus
Performer
Last played on
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
Claudio Monteverdi
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
Performer
Last played on
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
Kaspar Jr Förster
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viri Israelite (dialogus de Juditha e Holoferne for chorus and instruments)
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
The Creation - Nos. 1-3
Joseph Haydn
The Creation - Nos. 1-3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation - Nos. 1-3
Last played on
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
Francesco Cavalli
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Vidi Luciferum
Antonio Bertali
Vidi Luciferum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsg5.jpglink
Vidi Luciferum
Last played on
St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Part 1, Nos 20-29)
Nico van der Meel
St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Part 1, Nos 20-29)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Part 1, Nos 20-29)
Last played on
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Paul ODette, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Laura Pudwell, Harry van der Kamp, Howard Crook, Ellen Hargis, Suzie LeBlanc, Olivier Laquerre, Amanda Forsythe, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra & Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist