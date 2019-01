Paper Route is an American experimental indie rock and indie pop band from Nashville, Tennessee formed in 2004. It consists of JT Daly (vocals, keyboards, percussion), Chad Howat (bass, piano, programming), and Nick Aranda (guitars). The band has released three full-length albums and several EPs.

