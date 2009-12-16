Paper RouteFormed 2004
Paper Route
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8794b3ee-6aa3-49e9-97c7-f94d333ccafb
Paper Route Biography (Wikipedia)
Paper Route is an American experimental indie rock and indie pop band from Nashville, Tennessee formed in 2004. It consists of JT Daly (vocals, keyboards, percussion), Chad Howat (bass, piano, programming), and Nick Aranda (guitars). The band has released three full-length albums and several EPs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paper Route Tracks
Sort by
Tiger Teeth
Paper Route
Tiger Teeth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Teeth
Last played on
Paper Route Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist