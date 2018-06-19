Roger WilliamsUS pop standards pianist. Born 1 October 1924. Died 8 October 2011
Roger Williams
1924-10-01
Roger Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Williams (born Louis Jacob Weertz, October 1, 1924 – October 8, 2011) was an American popular music pianist.
Roger Williams Tracks
Theme from Somewhere in Time
Roger Williams
Theme from Somewhere in Time
Theme from Somewhere in Time
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Roger Williams
Autumn Leaves
Somewhere in Time
John Barry
Somewhere in Time
Somewhere in Time
Last played on
Born Free
Roger Williams
Born Free
Born Free
Last played on
