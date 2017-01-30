Armando MachadoBorn 1899. Died 1974
Armando Machado
1899
Armando Machado Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando Artur da Silva Machado (Lisbon, 1899-1974) was a Portuguese fadista, guitarist and "viola" player, meaning the viola caipira guitar. He performed with his wife Maria de Lourdes Machado, a nurse who became an accomplished Fado singer. In 1937 he opened the Adega Machado in Lisbon's Bairro Alto, which was the second fado bar in the bairro, but the first to give daily performances.
In 1996 Belgian conductor Paul Van Nevel selected Machado's So pode ser amor for inclusion on his Tears of Lisbon tribute to Fado.
Armando Machado Tracks
Saudades da Madrugada
Armando Machado
Saudades da Madrugada
Saudades da Madrugada
Só Pode Ser Amor
António Rocha
Só Pode Ser Amor
Só Pode Ser Amor
