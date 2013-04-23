Szalóki ÁgiBorn 17 October 1978
Szalóki Ági
Szalóki Ági Biography (Wikipedia)
Ági Szalóki (born Budapest, October 17, 1978) is a Hungarian folk singer. She has toured worldwide with world music and folk revival bands such as Besh o droM and Ökrös.
