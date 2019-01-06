John SmithUK folk singer / songwriter
John Smith is an English folk guitarist and singer from Devon. He has toured Britain, Europe and America extensively, both solo and with artists such as Iron and Wine, James Yorkston, John Martyn, David Gray, Jools Holland, Gil Scott-Heron and Lisa Hannigan (whose records he also plays on). Smith remains unsigned to any record label, but has released four self-funded albums to date.
After the death of John Martyn, he appeared on a tribute album to Martyn alongside Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, Phil Collins and Beth Orton.
His unique guitar style has influenced many artists including James Newton Chadwick and Ben Howard. In particular Smith uses a variety of open tunings and percussive techniques (especially on the song "Winter").
- John Smith - Hummingbirdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06v91z4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06v91z4.jpg2018-12-06T15:00:26.000ZJohn Smith with the title track from his stunning new album, accompanied by John McCuskerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06tvkqn
John Smith - Hummingbird
- John Smith - Living in Disgrace - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpg2017-10-15T13:43:00.000ZJohn Smith performs Living in Disgrace for Justine Green. A Sunday Session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k0n69
John Smith - Living in Disgrace - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessions
- John Smith - Headlong - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpg2017-10-15T13:39:00.000ZA live performance from John Smith with the track 'Headlong' for Justine Greene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k0n48
John Smith - Headlong - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessions
- John Smith - Joanna - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpg2017-10-15T13:34:00.000ZJohn Smith performs Joanna for Justine Greene on BBC Coventry and Warwickshirehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k0n4j
John Smith - Joanna - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessions
- John Smith - Far Too Good - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k0btk.jpg2017-10-15T12:00:00.000ZJohn Smith performs 'Far Too Good' for Justine Greenehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k0h60
John Smith - Far Too Good - BBC Coventry and Warwickshire Sessions
- John Smith - Living in Disgracehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056m3tb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056m3tb.jpg2017-06-22T10:10:00.000ZJohn Smith performs a song from his album Headlong.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056m3lm
John Smith - Living in Disgrace
- John Smith chats to Janice Longhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018klc9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018klc9.jpg2013-05-03T14:09:00.000ZNew British folk singer/guitarist John Smith catches up with Janice Long.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018klcj
John Smith chats to Janice Long
