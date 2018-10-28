Keith StegallAmerican country singer / songwriter and record producer. Born 1 November 1955
Keith Stegall
1955-11-01
Keith Stegall Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Keith Stegall (born November 1, 1955) is an American country music recording artist and record producer. Active since 1980, Stegall has recorded two-major label studio albums: 1985's Keith Stegall and 1996's Passages, although he is mainly known for his production work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Stegall Tracks
Roll the Dice
Keith Stegall
Roll the Dice
Roll the Dice
California
Keith Stegall
California
California
Middle Aged Man
Keith Stegall
Middle Aged Man
Middle Aged Man
Very Time It Rains , Lord Dont It Pour
Keith Stegall
Very Time It Rains , Lord Dont It Pour
Very Time It Rains , Lord Dont It Pour
1969
Keith Stegall
1969
1969
Fifty, Fifty
Keith Stegall
Fifty, Fifty
Fifty, Fifty
Baltimore Street
Keith Stegall
Baltimore Street
Baltimore Street
1969
Keith Stegall
1969
1969
Boo Hoo
Keith Stegall
Boo Hoo
Boo Hoo
My Life
Keith Stegall
My Life
My Life
