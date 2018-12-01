Jimmy LondonBorn 30 November 1949
Jimmy London
1949-11-30
Jimmy London Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy London (born Trevor Shaw, 30 November 1949 in Saint Catherine Parish, Jamaica) is a reggae singer who first recorded in the late 1960s, and achieved chart success both in Jamaica and the United Kingdom in the early and mid-1970s.
Jimmy London Tracks
Cathy's Clown
Cathy's Clown
Thank the Lord/Version
Thank the Lord/Version
What Good Am I
What Good Am I
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Bridge Over Troubled Water
