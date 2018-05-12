MÉLOVINUkrainian singer and songwriter. Born 11 April 1997
MÉLOVIN

1997-04-11

MÉLOVIN Biography (Wikipedia)
Kostyantyn Mykolayovych Bocharov (Ukrainian: Костянти́н Микола́йович Бочаро́в, Russian: Константи́н Никола́евич Бочаро́в, Konstantin Nikolayevich Bocharov; born 11 April 1997), better known by his stage name Mélovin (Меловін) (stylised as MÉLOVIN), is a Ukrainian singer and songwriter. He first came to prominence after winning season six of X-Factor Ukraine.
He represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Under the Ladder".
MÉLOVIN Tracks
Under The Ladder (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Under the Ladder
Under the Ladder
