Kostyantyn Mykolayovych Bocharov (Ukrainian: Костянти́н Микола́йович Бочаро́в, Russian: Константи́н Никола́евич Бочаро́в, Konstantin Nikolayevich Bocharov; born 11 April 1997), better known by his stage name Mélovin (Меловін) (stylised as MÉLOVIN), is a Ukrainian singer and songwriter. He first came to prominence after winning season six of X-Factor Ukraine.

He represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Under the Ladder".