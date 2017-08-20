Steve ColeAmerican tenor saxophonist. Born 17 August 1971
Steve Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8788ee42-ef56-4504-bb28-61cee420a164
Steve Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Cole (born August 17, 1970) is an American smooth jazz saxophonist. Most of his albums have been well-received, earning him several awards. He is also a professor/adviser of music business at the University of St. Thomas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Cole Tracks
Sort by
Say It Again
Steve Cole
Say It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It Again
Last played on
Steve Cole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist