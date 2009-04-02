Plushgun is an indie rock/new wave/synthpop band founded by Dan Ingala located in Brooklyn, New York. The current lineup of the band is Ingala, Taylor Armstrong on guitar and Matt Bogdanow on drums. The band gained prominence when its music was featured in episodes of the web series We Need Girlfriends and quickly gained an online following.

On May 15, 2008 Plushgun announced a record deal with Tommy Boy Entertainment to release the band's first and self-titled vinyl EP, which was released on August 19, 2008. In a positive review, Orlando Sentinel music critic Jim Abbott wrote that the lead song "Just Impolite" "manages to be breezy and atmospheric" and other tracks "boast plenty of shimmering keyboards, but enough melody to sing along." The music video for "Just Impolite" was directed by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields and starred actresses Brittany Snow and Juno Temple.

Their first album, Pins and Panzers, was released on February 17, 2009. Plushgun was Ourstage's first artist to get signed by a prominent record label after Ourstage flew the band out to South by Southwest music festival where Tommy Boy spotted Plushgun. "Just Impolite" was featured on the MTV show The City on December 29, 2008, the film The Good Guy in 2009 and in a Comcast Xfinity commercial in fall 2010. "How We Roll" was featured on an episode of MTV's The Real World: Brooklyn. Plushgun released their second album Me.Me on May 15, 2012 on iTunes.