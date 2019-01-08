Steve MasonEx-Beta Band / King Biscuit Time / Black Affair. Born 1975
1975
Steve Mason is a Scottish musician, best known as the lead singer and one of the founding members of The Beta Band. He has also been a member of Black Affair with Jimmy Edgar.
- Steve Mason on 'Alien Stadium'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043t4bw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043t4bw.jpg2016-08-06T11:33:00.000Z"It's about me and Martin Duffy (Primal Scream) inviting aliens to planet Earth."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043t4cn
Steve Mason on 'Alien Stadium'
- Steve Mason: "For the first time I can say I'm genuinely happy"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043sghc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043sghc.jpg2016-08-06T07:30:00.000ZSteve Mason on how the environment affects your musical creativity.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043sghd
Steve Mason: "For the first time I can say I'm genuinely happy"
- Tom and Edith catch up with Steve Mason on Record Store Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017zg81.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017zg81.jpg2013-04-20T12:35:00.000ZTom Ravenscroft chats to Steve Mason for Record Store Day 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017zg82
Tom and Edith catch up with Steve Mason on Record Store Day
- Steve Mason catches up with Dermot O'Learyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015kjy5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015kjy5.jpg2013-03-26T18:00:00.000ZSteve Mason, former frontman of The Beta Band, catches up with Dermot O'Leary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015kllm
Steve Mason catches up with Dermot O'Leary
Walking Away From Love
Walking Away From Love
Walking Away From Love
Last played on
A Lot Of Love
A Lot Of Love
A Lot Of Love
Last played on
Stars Around My Heart
Stars Around My Heart
Stars Around My Heart
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Rough Trade East, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
31
Jan
2019
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
1
Feb
2019
Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds, UK
2
Feb
2019
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T12:04:49
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
20:30
Bristol
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T12:04:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019pg8f.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Steve Mason
BBC Studios
2013-03-26T12:04:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0181hr8.jpg
26
Mar
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Steve Mason
BBC Studios
