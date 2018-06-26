Héloïse WernerSoprano/cellist/composer
Héloïse Werner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8783ac89-9871-4841-94c3-4cbfe07495c9
Héloïse Werner Tracks
Sort by
Fantoches/Mandoline
Claude Debussy
Fantoches/Mandoline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Fantoches/Mandoline
The Other Side of the Sea
Héloïse Werner
The Other Side of the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Other Side of the Sea
Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de lune
Back to artist