Curtis Stewart (born November 26, 1986), better known by his stage name Kidd Kidd (formerly known as Nutt Da Kidd), is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. He was one of the first members of Lil Wayne's label imprint, Young Money Entertainment, as a part of Southern hip hop group Sqad Up. In 2011, Kidd Kidd signed a record deal with 50 Cent's label imprint G-Unit Records and subsequently in 2014, he joined the newly reformed East Coast hip hop group, G-Unit. In 2015, he was chosen as part of XXL Magazine's annual Freshman Class.
Ejected (I Got Some Bad B***hes In My Section) (feat. Lil Wayne)
Big Body Benz (feat. 50 Cent & Lloyd Banks)
