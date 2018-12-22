Ellen FullmanBorn 1957
Ellen Fullman
1957
Ellen Fullman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Fullman (born 1957) is an American composer, instrument builder, and performer. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and is currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is known for her 70-foot (21-meter) Long String instrument, tuned in just intonation and played with rosin-coated fingers.
Ellen Fullman Tracks
The Air Around Her (excerpt)
Ellen Fullman
The Air Around Her (excerpt)
The Air Around Her (excerpt)
Last played on
The Air Around Her - Part I
Ellen Fullman
The Air Around Her - Part I
The Air Around Her - Part I
Last played on
Memory Of A Big Room (For Matthew)
Ellen Fullman
Memory Of A Big Room (For Matthew)
Memory Of A Big Room (For Matthew)
Last played on
Last played on
Sunday Industrial (Post Futurist Reverie)
Orchestra of Futurist Noise Intoners & Ellen Fullman
Sunday Industrial (Post Futurist Reverie)
Sunday Industrial (Post Futurist Reverie)
Performer
Last played on
Ellen Fullman Links
