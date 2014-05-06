Tatjana Mihhailova-Saar (Russian: Татьяна Михайлова, born 19 June 1983)[citation needed], better known as Tanja or Tanja Mihhailova is a Russian-Estonian pop singer and actress. She was born June 19, 1983 in Kaliningrad, Russian SFSR, but has lived in Estonia from a very young age. Tanja has been a member of several bands in her professional career and has performed in several stage musicals. She represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 with the song "Amazing".